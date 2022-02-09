muselogo1-copy

On Senior Night, the Lady Buffaloes destroy James River

Destiny Hylton led Lady Buffaloes scoring with 16 points, including 2 three-pointers.
Lady Knights went down 59-19.
Kiley Hylton makes the goal.

On Senior Night for the Lady Buffaloes varsity basketball team of Floyd County High School, the visiting James River Knights were never in the game, with the home team leading 15-2 at the end of the first quarter, 30-8 at the half, then winning 59-19 — a 40-point spread.

Kiley Hylton led Lady Buffs scoring with 16 points followed by Karlie Nichols with 12, Leah Hamlin’s 6, another 6 by Sabrie Blevin, 4 by MacKenzie Thompson and two from Carly Thompson.

Before the game, Seniors Karlie Nichols and Jaden Nichols were honored.

More detail and photos in The Floyd Press.

Karlie Nichols scores.
Zoey Snavely fights for room to score
Cheerleader in action
Carly Thompson moves in to score.

© 2004-2021 Blue Ridge Muse

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
