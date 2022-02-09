On Senior Night, the Lady Buffaloes destroy James River

On Senior Night for the Lady Buffaloes varsity basketball team of Floyd County High School, the visiting James River Knights were never in the game, with the home team leading 15-2 at the end of the first quarter, 30-8 at the half, then winning 59-19 — a 40-point spread.
Kiley Hylton led Lady Buffs scoring with 16 points followed by Karlie Nichols with 12, Leah Hamlin’s 6, another 6 by Sabrie Blevin, 4 by MacKenzie Thompson and two from Carly Thompson.
Before the game, Seniors Karlie Nichols and Jaden Nichols were honored.
More detail and photos in The Floyd Press.