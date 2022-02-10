Buffaloes down Pulaski 63-52 on Senior Night 2

Ashton Agnew sets up for another score.

In the second straight Senior Night for the Floyd County High School varsity basketball teams, the Buffaloes met a determined Pulaski County but led through the first three quarters before losing the lead off and on during a hard-fought fourth quarter before regaining the lead and pulling away to an 11-point gap and a 63-52 win at the Alan Cantrell Gym.

Floyd led by four points at the end of the first quarter, then eight points, 31-23, at the half but saw Pulaski outscore the Buffs 13-8 in the third quarter to narrow the lead to 40-16, another four-point spread and the lead closed and swapped before some three-pointers and key foul shots put the home team back on top to stay and win.

Kaiden Swortzel led Buffalo scoring with 16, followed by Ashton Agnew with 13, Micah Underwood 10, Rylan Swortzel 7, Dylan Bond 7, Gavin Herrington 5, Matt Slusher 3, and Sean Vickers 2.

Of Floyd County’s three-point scores, Agnew had 2 with Herrington, Bond, and Rylan Swortzel scoring one apiece.

Senior Night recognized Ashton Agnew, Dylan Bond, Nathaniel Shanta, Sean Vickers, Johnathan Offenberger, and Micah Howard

In the JV match, the Buffs won 42-30.

Dylan Bond scores.

AJ Cantrell fights for a rebound.

Micah Underwood drives for a score.

A tight, close game keeps the attention of fans.

In JV action, Aiden Cox adds two points towards a Buffalo win.

