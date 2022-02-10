Va. COVID-19 cases rise by 4,727 with 88 new deaths

(Numbers in this report come from reports compiled by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,598,416 (+4,727)
Hospitalized: 47,208 (+25)
Deaths: 17,393 (+88)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,368 (+3)
Hospitalized: 64 (+1)
Deaths: 36
Montgomery County
Infections: 17,611 (+96)
Hospitalized: 301 (+2)
Deaths: 131
Radford:
Infections: 4,674 (+18)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 43
Carroll County
Infections: 6,260 (+22)
Hospitalized: 359
Deaths: 129 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 2,418 (+9)
Hospitalized: 145
Deaths: 72
Giles County:
Infections: 3,720 (+28)
Hospitalized: 108
Deaths: 42
Pulaski County
Infections: 6,720 (+41)
Hospitalized: 285 (+3)
Deaths: 115
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,227 (+23)
Hospitalized: 322 (+3)
Deaths: 156 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 19,319 (+35)
Hospitalized: 355 (+3)
Deaths: 308 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 19,801 (+2)
Hospitalized: 299
Deaths: 235 (+3)
Salem:
Infections: 6,545 (+18)
Hospitalized: 117
Deaths: 94 (+2)
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,335 (+7)
Hospitalized: 141
Deaths: 80