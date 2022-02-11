muselogo1-copy

New COVID-19 deaths reported in Montgomery, Carroll, Franklin and Patrick counties plus Roanoke and Salem

Virginia reported 89 new deaths and 4,385 additional cases. Hospitalizations also rose in five communities in Southwestern Virginia

(Numbers in this report come from reports compiled by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,602,691 (+4,275)
Hospitalized: 47,170
Deaths: 17,482 (+89)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,380 (+12)      
Hospitalized: 64            
Deaths: 36

Montgomery County
Infections: 17,702 (+91)
Hospitalized: 301 (+2)
Deaths: 132 (+1)

Radford:
Infections: 4,693 (+19) 
Hospitalized: 63          
Deaths: 43         

Carroll County
Infections: 6,288 (+28)  
Hospitalized: 359                        
Deaths: 130 (+1)                

Galax:
Infections: 2,442 (+28)       
Hospitalized: 146 (+1)            
Deaths: 72    

Giles County:
Infections: 3,778 (+68)
Hospitalized: 108                            
Deaths: 42          

Pulaski County
Infections: 6,780 (+50)  
Hospitalized: 286 (+1)
Deaths: 115    

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,257 (+30)
Hospitalized: 322 (+3)                   
Deaths: 158 (+2)                         

Roanoke:
Infections:  19,365 (+46)
Hospitalized: 357 (+2)
Deaths: 308 (+2)                               

Roanoke County:
Infections: 19,801 (+2) 
Hospitalized: 299                      
Deaths: 235 (+3)        

Salem:
Infections: 6,545 (+18)
Hospitalized: 117     
Deaths: 94 (+2)      

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,343 (+8)
Hospitalized: 141         
Deaths: 81 (+1)

© 2004-2021 Blue Ridge Muse

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse