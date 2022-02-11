New COVID-19 deaths reported in Montgomery, Carroll, Franklin and Patrick counties plus Roanoke and Salem

(Numbers in this report come from reports compiled by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,602,691 (+4,275)
Hospitalized: 47,170
Deaths: 17,482 (+89)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,380 (+12)
Hospitalized: 64
Deaths: 36
Montgomery County
Infections: 17,702 (+91)
Hospitalized: 301 (+2)
Deaths: 132 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 4,693 (+19)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 43
Carroll County
Infections: 6,288 (+28)
Hospitalized: 359
Deaths: 130 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 2,442 (+28)
Hospitalized: 146 (+1)
Deaths: 72
Giles County:
Infections: 3,778 (+68)
Hospitalized: 108
Deaths: 42
Pulaski County
Infections: 6,780 (+50)
Hospitalized: 286 (+1)
Deaths: 115
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,257 (+30)
Hospitalized: 322 (+3)
Deaths: 158 (+2)
Roanoke:
Infections: 19,365 (+46)
Hospitalized: 357 (+2)
Deaths: 308 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 19,801 (+2)
Hospitalized: 299
Deaths: 235 (+3)
Salem:
Infections: 6,545 (+18)
Hospitalized: 117
Deaths: 94 (+2)
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,343 (+8)
Hospitalized: 141
Deaths: 81 (+1)