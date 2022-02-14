Virginia COVID-19 weekend brought 215 new deaths

(Numbers in this report come in reports from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,610,729 (+8,035)
Hospitalized: 47,117
Deaths: 17,482 (+215)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,398 (+18)
Hospitalized: 64
Deaths: 40 (+4)
Montgomery County
Infections: 17,864 (+162)
Hospitalized: 303 (+2)
Deaths: 135 (+3)
Radford:
Infections: 4,720 (+27)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 434 (+1)
Carroll County
Infections: 6,345 (+60)
Hospitalized: 359
Deaths: 130
Galax:
Infections: 2,468 (+26)
Hospitalized: 146
Deaths: 72
Giles County:
Infections: 3,831 (+53)
Hospitalized: 108
Deaths: 43 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 6,846 (+66)
Hospitalized: 287 (+1)
Deaths: 117 (+2)
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,257 (+53)
Hospitalized: 327 (+5)
Deaths: 162 (+4)
Roanoke:
Infections: 20,445 (+81)
Hospitalized: 358 (+1)
Deaths: 318 (+10)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 19,785 (+16)
Hospitalized: 300 (+1)
Deaths: 239 (+4)
Salem:
Infections: 6,613 (+68)
Hospitalized: 117
Deaths: 101 (+7)
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,380 (+37)
Hospitalized: 141
Deaths: 82 (+1)