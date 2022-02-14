muselogo1-copy

Virginia COVID-19 weekend brought 215 new deaths

Roanoke City reported 10 deaths, Salem 6, 4 each in Floyd, Franklin and Roanoke counties, 3 in Montgomery, 2 in Pulaski and 1 each in Patrick and Giles

(Numbers in this report come in reports from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,610,729 (+8,035)
Hospitalized: 47,117
Deaths: 17,482 (+215)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,398 (+18)      
Hospitalized: 64            
Deaths: 40 (+4)

Montgomery County
Infections: 17,864 (+162)
Hospitalized: 303 (+2)
Deaths: 135 (+3)

Radford:
Infections: 4,720 (+27) 
Hospitalized: 63          
Deaths: 434 (+1)        

Carroll County
Infections: 6,345 (+60)  
Hospitalized: 359                        
Deaths: 130                

Galax:
Infections: 2,468 (+26)       
Hospitalized: 146            
Deaths: 72    

Giles County:
Infections: 3,831 (+53)
Hospitalized: 108                            
Deaths: 43 (+1)    

Pulaski County
Infections: 6,846 (+66)  
Hospitalized: 287 (+1)
Deaths: 117 (+2)    

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,257 (+53)
Hospitalized: 327 (+5)                   
Deaths: 162 (+4)                         

Roanoke:
Infections:  20,445 (+81)
Hospitalized: 358 (+1)
Deaths: 318 (+10)                               

Roanoke County:
Infections: 19,785 (+16) 
Hospitalized: 300 (+1)                      
Deaths: 239 (+4)        

Salem:
Infections: 6,613 (+68)
Hospitalized: 117     
Deaths: 101 (+7)      

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,380 (+37)
Hospitalized: 141         
Deaths: 82 (+1)

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
