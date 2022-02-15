muselogo1-copy

New COVID-19 cases fall to 2,993, but additional deaths remain high

Of 297 new deaths in the latest daily report, Carroll County reported 2, Franklin County 2, with 1 apiece in Roanoke city and county.

(Numbers in this report come in reports from the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,613,719 (+2,993)
Hospitalized: 47,143 (+26)
Deaths: 17,779 (+297)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,399 (+1)      
Hospitalized: 64            
Deaths: 40

Montgomery County
Infections: 17,897 (+33)
Hospitalized: 303
Deaths: 135

Radford:
Infections: 4,724 (+4) 
Hospitalized: 63          
Deaths: 44     

Carroll County
Infections: 6,363 (+18)  
Hospitalized: 359                        
Deaths: 132 (+2)                

Galax:
Infections: 2,459 (-9)       
Hospitalized: 148 (+2)            
Deaths: 72    

Giles County:
Infections: 3,844 (+13)
Hospitalized: 108                            
Deaths: 43     

Pulaski County
Infections: 6,880 (+34)  
Hospitalized: 288 (+1)
Deaths: 117    

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,361 (+104)
Hospitalized: 328 (+1)                   
Deaths: 164 (+2)                         

Roanoke:
Infections:  20,459 (+14)
Hospitalized: 359 (+1)
Deaths: 319 (+1)                               

Roanoke County:
Infections: 19,741 (-44) 
Hospitalized: 300 (+1)                      
Deaths: 240 (+1)        

Salem:
Infections: 6,660 (+47)
Hospitalized: 117     
Deaths: 101      

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,395 (+15)
Hospitalized: 141         
Deaths: 82

