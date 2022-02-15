New COVID-19 cases fall to 2,993, but additional deaths remain high

(Numbers in this report come in reports from the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,613,719 (+2,993)
Hospitalized: 47,143 (+26)
Deaths: 17,779 (+297)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,399 (+1)
Hospitalized: 64
Deaths: 40
Montgomery County
Infections: 17,897 (+33)
Hospitalized: 303
Deaths: 135
Radford:
Infections: 4,724 (+4)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 44
Carroll County
Infections: 6,363 (+18)
Hospitalized: 359
Deaths: 132 (+2)
Galax:
Infections: 2,459 (-9)
Hospitalized: 148 (+2)
Deaths: 72
Giles County:
Infections: 3,844 (+13)
Hospitalized: 108
Deaths: 43
Pulaski County
Infections: 6,880 (+34)
Hospitalized: 288 (+1)
Deaths: 117
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,361 (+104)
Hospitalized: 328 (+1)
Deaths: 164 (+2)
Roanoke:
Infections: 20,459 (+14)
Hospitalized: 359 (+1)
Deaths: 319 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 19,741 (-44)
Hospitalized: 300 (+1)
Deaths: 240 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 6,660 (+47)
Hospitalized: 117
Deaths: 101
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,395 (+15)
Hospitalized: 141
Deaths: 82