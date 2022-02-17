muselogo1-copy

Va. Daily COVID-19 report: 3,030 new cases, 8 hospitalized, 99 more deaths

Area deaths include 2 in Franklin County and 1 in Patrick County.

(Numbers in this report come in reports from the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,616,763 (+3,030)
Hospitalized: 47,151 (+8)
Deaths: 17,779 (+99)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,406 (+7)      
Hospitalized: 64            
Deaths: 40

Montgomery County
Infections: 17,941 (+44)
Hospitalized: 303
Deaths: 135

Radford:
Infections: 4,735 (+11) 
Hospitalized: 63          
Deaths: 44     

Carroll County
Infections: 6,363 (+22)  
Hospitalized: 359                        
Deaths: 132                

Galax:
Infections: 2,469 (+10)       
Hospitalized: 148            
Deaths: 72    

Giles County:
Infections: 3,868 (+24)
Hospitalized: 108                            
Deaths: 43     

Pulaski County
Infections: 6,912 (+32)  
Hospitalized: 288
Deaths: 117    

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,404 (+43)
Hospitalized: 328                   
Deaths: 169 (+2)                         

Roanoke:
Infections:  20,444 (-15)
Hospitalized: 360 (+1)
Deaths: 319                               

Roanoke County:
Infections: 19,746 (+5) 
Hospitalized: 299 (-1)                      
Deaths: 240        

Salem:
Infections: 6,700 (+40)
Hospitalized: 118 (+1)     
Deaths: 101      

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,410 (+15)
Hospitalized: 141         
Deaths: 83 (+1)

© 2004-2021 Blue Ridge Muse

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse