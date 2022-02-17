Va. Daily COVID-19 report: 3,030 new cases, 8 hospitalized, 99 more deaths

(Numbers in this report come in reports from the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,616,763 (+3,030)
Hospitalized: 47,151 (+8)
Deaths: 17,779 (+99)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,406 (+7)
Hospitalized: 64
Deaths: 40
Montgomery County
Infections: 17,941 (+44)
Hospitalized: 303
Deaths: 135
Radford:
Infections: 4,735 (+11)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 44
Carroll County
Infections: 6,363 (+22)
Hospitalized: 359
Deaths: 132
Galax:
Infections: 2,469 (+10)
Hospitalized: 148
Deaths: 72
Giles County:
Infections: 3,868 (+24)
Hospitalized: 108
Deaths: 43
Pulaski County
Infections: 6,912 (+32)
Hospitalized: 288
Deaths: 117
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,404 (+43)
Hospitalized: 328
Deaths: 169 (+2)
Roanoke:
Infections: 20,444 (-15)
Hospitalized: 360 (+1)
Deaths: 319
Roanoke County:
Infections: 19,746 (+5)
Hospitalized: 299 (-1)
Deaths: 240
Salem:
Infections: 6,700 (+40)
Hospitalized: 118 (+1)
Deaths: 101
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,410 (+15)
Hospitalized: 141
Deaths: 83 (+1)