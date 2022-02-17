Lady Buffaloes stampede Radford Bobcats in JV District basketball tourney opener

Fighting for the ball under the basket

In a first-time junior varsity basketball tournament, the Floyd County Lady Buffaloes stampeded the Radford Bobcats 63-25in the Alan Cantrell Court Wednesday night.

The ladies of Floyd took a 5-0 in the starting minutes of the first quarter and led 12-6 by the quarter’s end, extended the margin to 33-12 at the half, then 45-23 going into the fourth quarter.

Halfway through the final quarter, the Lady Buffs’ lead was large enough that officials suspended stopping the clock and the end came quickly for the ‘Cats while the crowd of Floyd fans cheered.

More photos and details of this game and the tournament results in next week’s Floyd Press.

Madelyn Hall takes the shot

Karley Bond takes aim for a score

Reagan Lynch watches as she goes for three-points.

Larah Blevin shoots

Karlie Wade: All eyes on the ball.

Cheerleader at halftime.

