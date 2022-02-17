muselogo1-copy

Lady Buffaloes stampede Radford Bobcats in JV District basketball tourney opener

Zoey Snavely scores.
The Ladies of Floyd took the lead early on and never looked back
Fighting for the ball under the basket

In a first-time junior varsity basketball tournament, the Floyd County Lady Buffaloes stampeded the Radford Bobcats 63-25in the Alan Cantrell Court Wednesday night.

The ladies of Floyd took a 5-0 in the starting minutes of the first quarter and led 12-6 by the quarter’s end, extended the margin to 33-12 at the half, then 45-23 going into the fourth quarter.

Halfway through the final quarter, the Lady Buffs’ lead was large enough that officials suspended stopping the clock and the end came quickly for the ‘Cats while the crowd of Floyd fans cheered.

More photos and details of this game and the tournament results in next week’s Floyd Press.

Madelyn Hall takes the shot
Karley Bond takes aim for a score
Reagan Lynch watches as she goes for three-points.
Larah Blevin shoots
Karlie Wade: All eyes on the ball.
Cheerleader at halftime.

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
