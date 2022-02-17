Va. COVID-19 daily report: 3,090 new cases, 5 more hospitalizations, 172 additional deaths

(Numbers in this report come from the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,619,839 (+3,090)
Hospitalized: 47,156 (+5)
Deaths: 17,947 (+172)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,408 (+2)
Hospitalized: 64
Deaths: 41 (+1)
Montgomery County
Infections: 17,982 (+42)
Hospitalized: 302 (-1)
Deaths: 135
Radford:
Infections: 4,749 (+14)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 45 (+1)
Carroll County
Infections: 6,363 (+45)
Hospitalized: 359
Deaths: 132
Galax:
Infections: 2,475 (+6)
Hospitalized: 148
Deaths: 72
Giles County:
Infections: 3,890 (+22)
Hospitalized: 108
Deaths: 43
Pulaski County
Infections: 6,925 (+13)
Hospitalized: 287 (-1)
Deaths: 118 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,511 (+107)
Hospitalized: 328
Deaths: 169
Roanoke:
Infections: 20,463 (+19)
Hospitalized: 360
Deaths: 319
Roanoke County:
Infections: 19,717 (-31)
Hospitalized: 299 (-1)
Deaths: 240
Salem:
Infections: 6,700 (+40)
Hospitalized: 118
Deaths: 103 (+2)
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,438 (+28)
Hospitalized: 141
Deaths: 83