Va. COVID-19 daily report: 3,090 new cases, 5 more hospitalizations, 172 additional deaths

In our area, Salem reported 2 new deaths while the counties of Floyd and Pulaski plus the city of Radford had 1 each

(Numbers in this report come from the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,619,839 (+3,090)
Hospitalized: 47,156 (+5)
Deaths: 17,947 (+172)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,408 (+2)      
Hospitalized: 64            
Deaths: 41 (+1)

Montgomery County
Infections: 17,982 (+42)
Hospitalized: 302 (-1)
Deaths: 135

Radford:
Infections: 4,749 (+14) 
Hospitalized: 63          
Deaths: 45 (+1)     

Carroll County
Infections: 6,363 (+45)  
Hospitalized: 359                        
Deaths: 132                

Galax:
Infections: 2,475 (+6)       
Hospitalized: 148            
Deaths: 72    

Giles County:
Infections: 3,890 (+22)
Hospitalized: 108                            
Deaths: 43     

Pulaski County
Infections: 6,925 (+13)  
Hospitalized: 287 (-1)
Deaths: 118 (+1)    

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,511 (+107)
Hospitalized: 328                   
Deaths: 169                         

Roanoke:
Infections:  20,463 (+19)
Hospitalized: 360
Deaths: 319                               

Roanoke County:
Infections: 19,717 (-31) 
Hospitalized: 299 (-1)                      
Deaths: 240        

Salem:
Infections: 6,700 (+40)
Hospitalized: 118     
Deaths: 103 (+2)      

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,438 (+28)
Hospitalized: 141         
Deaths: 83

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
