JV Lady Buffaloes take Three Rivers District crown

Karleigh Wade takes the shot.

The Junior Varsity Lady Buffaloes captured the Three River District Tournament Thursday night at the Alan Cantrell Court at Floyd County High School with a strong win over the James River Lady Knights, 49-32, before an enthusiastic but small crowd.

The 17-point win was tighter than it looked after Floyd coaches pulled most of its starters in the final period to give others a chance to play in a successful playoff win.

In the first quarter, the only question was whether James River would score any points at all, as the Lady Buffs led by double digits and closed out the period leading 11-2.

The Lady Buffs lead 21-12 at the half, increased the lead to 32-15 going into the fourth quarter, and cruised to the District Championship.

District playoffs for JV began this year and the Lady Buffs can now claim the initial win.

More photos and details in next week’s Floyd Press.

Kelly Campbell shooting from the 3-point line.

Zoey Snavely fights for a rebound.

Stealing the ball.

Cheerleaders in action.

