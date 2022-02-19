muselogo1-copy

Lady Buffs take out Gretna in basketball region opener

Kiley Hylton scores in an earlier game this season.

In the opening round of the Varsity Ladies 2C Virginia High School League (VHSL) regional tournament Friday night, the Floyd County Lady Buffaloes downed Gretna 86-33 in the Alan Cantrell Court of FCHS.

Kiley Hilton led scoring the Lady Buffs scoring with 28 points, followed by Destiny Harman’s 20, Carly Thompson’s 9, Mackenzie Thompson’s 9, Sabrie Blevins with 6, Zoey Snavely at 6, Karlie Nichols and Leah Blevins with 3 apiece, Leah Hamlin and Jaden Nichols with 2 each.

In 3-point goals, the Lady Buffs hit 8 of them, with none for Gretna. Carly Thompson and Destiny hit three apiece, with Karlie Nichols and Sabrie Blevins each with one.

My apologies to the Ladies for not being at the game to catch the action in photos, but a medical issue and the ravages of age and TBI put me out of commission for Friday night and the weekend. Hope to see you at the next game.

