Kiley Hylton scores.

The Lady Buffaloes of Floyd County High School won the Region 2C Virginia High School League quarter-finals Monday night in Stuart over the Patrick County Cougars, 69- 51, and head to the semi-finals at Roanoke College Wednesday.

Destiny Harman led the scoring with 29 points, followed by Kiley Hylton’s 16.

More photos and game details in this week’s Floyd Press.

Leah Hamlin finds a way to score.

Makenzine Thompson fights for the ball

DOUG THOMPSON Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC. See author's posts

