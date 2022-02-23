FCHS Buffaloes take down Chatham’s Cavaliers in basketball quarterfinal

Floyd County fan reactions show intensity of the game.

In a hard-fought match, the Floyd County High School Buffaloes took the lead over Chatham High’s Cavaliers at the Alan Cantrell Court Tuesday night and while the lead expanded and contracted through the game, won the Virginia High School League Region 2C quarterfinal match 82-65 before a large and enthusiastic crowd.

The win sends the Buffaloes to Roanoke College Thursday night to face James River at 6 p.m.

At times, the Buffaloes led by more than 25 points and held on when the Cavs cut the deficit to half that, but a combination of well-times three-pointers and solid foul line shots kept Floyd County in control throughout the game.

The Lady Buffaloes face Alleghany Wednesday night for their semi-final match

More detail and photos in next week’s Floyd Press.

AJ Cantrell goes in for the score.

