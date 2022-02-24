Basketball season ends for Lady Buffaloes with loss to Alleghany

After dominating wins in early tournament play in Class C2 regionals, the Floyd County Lady Buffaloes went flat Wednesday night in the Best Center of Roanoke, missing shots from the floor and at the foul line, losing the ball too often, and missing too many opportunities against a team of mostly freshmen Alleghany High School players who qualified for the state tournament in a 55-42, dominating win.
The Mountaineers return to Salem Friday night for a regional final against Radford while the Lady Buffaloes ponder a season that ended with a tough loss. The Mountaineers split with the Lady Buffs in the regular season, winning at home in Covington while losing at Floyd.
The Lady Buffs hit only one of 10 shots from the floor in the opening of the game and, after closing to just five points behind at one point, lost momentum and flatlined..
Floyd Coach Karen Radford said the team failed to execute and missed too many openings. She told The Roanoke Times:
We didn’t work together as a team tonight when they put the pressure on us. Every loose ball went to Alleghany. That’s very frustrating to me. Lady Buffs basketball, the ball’s on the floor, we get on the floor. We didn’t get that tonight.
Details on the loss, along with photos, in next week’s Floyd Press.
The male Buffaloes put their regional hopes on the line Thursday night in Salem with James River, an always tough opponent.