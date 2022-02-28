Weekend Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,432 with 331 new deaths

These numbers cover the weekend reports by the Virginia Department of Health for the period from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday.
Virginia:
Infections: 1,639,942 (+3,432)
Hospitalized: 47,249 (+7)
Deaths: 18,440 (+331)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,495 (+25)
Hospitalized: 67
Deaths: 43 (+1)
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,245 (+45)
Hospitalized: 303
Deaths: 140 (+3)
Radford:
Infections: 4,856 (+23)
Hospitalized: 64 (+1)
Deaths: 46
Carroll County
Infections: 6,532 (+16)
Hospitalized: 361
Deaths: 135 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 2,522 (+6)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 75
Giles County:
Infections: 3,981 (+23)
Hospitalized: 109
Deaths: 44 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,110 (+40)
Hospitalized: 295
Deaths: 124 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,610 (+12)
Hospitalized: 339 (+2)
Deaths: 180 (+3)
Roanoke:
Infections: 20,719 (+28)
Hospitalized: 364 (+1)
Deaths: 327 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 20,074 (214)
Hospitalized: 308 (+2)
Deaths: 255 (+10)
Salem:
Infections: 6,577
Hospitalized: 116
Deaths: 104
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,524 (+14)
Hospitalized: 143 (+1)
Deaths: 85