Weekend Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,432 with 331 new deaths

Area deaths include 10 in Roanoke County, 3 each in Montgomery and Franklin Counties, 2 in Roanoke city and 1 apiece in the counties of Carroll, Giles and Pulaski

These numbers cover the weekend reports by the Virginia Department of Health for the period from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday.

Virginia:
Infections: 1,639,942 (+3,432)
Hospitalized: 47,249 (+7)  
Deaths: 18,440 (+331)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,495 (+25)      
Hospitalized: 67            
Deaths: 43 (+1)  

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,245 (+45)
Hospitalized: 303  
Deaths: 140 (+3)     

Radford:
Infections: 4,856 (+23) 
Hospitalized: 64 (+1)          
Deaths: 46     

Carroll County
Infections: 6,532 (+16)  
Hospitalized: 361                         
Deaths: 135 (+1)                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,522 (+6)       
Hospitalized: 152              
Deaths: 75  

Giles County:
Infections: 3,981 (+23)
Hospitalized: 109                              
Deaths: 44 (+1)     

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,110 (+40)  
Hospitalized: 295 
Deaths: 124 (+1)    

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,610 (+12)
Hospitalized: 339 (+2)                     
Deaths: 180 (+3)                             

Roanoke:
Infections:  20,719 (+28)
Hospitalized: 364 (+1)
Deaths: 327 (+2)                                 

Roanoke County:
Infections: 20,074 (214)    
Hospitalized: 308 (+2)                        
Deaths: 255 (+10)            

Salem:
Infections: 6,577
Hospitalized: 116       
Deaths: 104      

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,524 (+14)
Hospitalized: 143 (+1)           
Deaths: 85  

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.

See author's posts

