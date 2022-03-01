Va. Daily COVID-19 report shows 1,496 new cases, 371 more deaths

These numbers come from reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia:
Infections: 1,641,438 (+1,496)
Hospitalized: 47,284 (+35)
Deaths: 18,811 (+371)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,499 (+4)
Hospitalized: 67
Deaths: 43
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,267 (+22)
Hospitalized: 303
Deaths: 140
Radford:
Infections: 4,860 (+4)
Hospitalized: 64
Deaths: 46
Carroll County
Infections: 6,537 (+5)
Hospitalized: 362 (+1)
Deaths: 135
Galax:
Infections: 2,532 (+10)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 75
Giles County:
Infections: 3,986 (+5)
Hospitalized: 109
Deaths: 44
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,118 (+8)
Hospitalized: 295
Deaths: 125 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,615 (+5)
Hospitalized: 341 (+2)
Deaths: 180 (+3)
Roanoke:
Infections: 20,719 (+28)
Hospitalized: 364 (+1)
Deaths: 327
Roanoke County:
Infections: 20,253 (173)
Hospitalized: 309 (+1)
Deaths: 259 (+4)
Salem:
Infections: 6,296
Hospitalized: 114
Deaths: 105 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,524
Hospitalized: 143
Deaths: 86 (+1)