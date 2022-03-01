muselogo1-copy

Va. Daily COVID-19 report shows 1,496 new cases, 371 more deaths

Case increase rates continue to drop, but deaths keep spiking in some areas.

These numbers come from reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia:
Infections: 1,641,438 (+1,496)
Hospitalized: 47,284 (+35)  
Deaths: 18,811 (+371)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,499 (+4)      
Hospitalized: 67            
Deaths: 43  

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,267 (+22)
Hospitalized: 303  
Deaths: 140     

Radford:
Infections: 4,860 (+4) 
Hospitalized: 64          
Deaths: 46     

Carroll County
Infections: 6,537 (+5)  
Hospitalized: 362 (+1)                         
Deaths: 135                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,532 (+10)       
Hospitalized: 152              
Deaths: 75  

Giles County:
Infections: 3,986 (+5)
Hospitalized: 109                              
Deaths: 44     

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,118 (+8)  
Hospitalized: 295 
Deaths: 125 (+1)    

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,615 (+5)
Hospitalized: 341 (+2)                     
Deaths: 180 (+3)                             

Roanoke:
Infections:  20,719 (+28)
Hospitalized: 364 (+1)
Deaths: 327                                 

Roanoke County:
Infections: 20,253 (173)    
Hospitalized: 309 (+1)                        
Deaths: 259 (+4)      

Salem:
Infections: 6,296
Hospitalized: 114       
Deaths: 105 (+1)      

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,524
Hospitalized: 143         
Deaths: 86 (+1)  

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.

