Virginia sees drop in deaths from COVID-19

These numbers come from reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia:
Infections: 1,643,050 (+1,612)
Hospitalized: 47,352 (+68)
Deaths: 18,859 (+48)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,509 (+10)
Hospitalized: 67
Deaths: 44 (+1)
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,281 (+14)
Hospitalized: 304 (+1)
Deaths: 140
Radford:
Infections: 4,864 (+4)
Hospitalized: 64
Deaths: 46
Carroll County
Infections: 6,546 (+9)
Hospitalized: 366 (+4)
Deaths: 135
Galax:
Infections: 2,537 (+5)
Hospitalized: 154 (+2)
Deaths: 75
Giles County:
Infections: 3,995 (+9)
Hospitalized: 109
Deaths: 44
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,124 (+6)
Hospitalized: 295
Deaths: 125
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,615 (+3)
Hospitalized: 342 (+1)
Deaths: 181 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 20,724 (+4)
Hospitalized: 364
Deaths: 329 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 20,516 (263)
Hospitalized: 310 (+1)
Deaths: 263 (+4)
Salem:
Infections: 6,049
Hospitalized: 113
Deaths: 101
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,528 (+4)
Hospitalized: 143
Deaths: 86