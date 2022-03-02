muselogo1-copy

Virginia sees drop in deaths from COVID-19

Roanoke County reports 4 new deaths, Roanoke City has 2, while Floyd and Franklin Counties had 1 each. Floyd County also reported 10 new cases, more than most other Southwestern Virginia localities with higher populations.

These numbers come from reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia:
Infections: 1,643,050 (+1,612)
Hospitalized: 47,352 (+68)  
Deaths: 18,859 (+48)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,509 (+10)      
Hospitalized: 67            
Deaths: 44 (+1)    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,281 (+14)
Hospitalized: 304 (+1)    
Deaths: 140     

Radford:
Infections: 4,864 (+4) 
Hospitalized: 64          
Deaths: 46     

Carroll County
Infections: 6,546 (+9)  
Hospitalized: 366 (+4)                         
Deaths: 135                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,537 (+5)       
Hospitalized: 154 (+2)              
Deaths: 75  

Giles County:
Infections: 3,995 (+9)
Hospitalized: 109                              
Deaths: 44     

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,124 (+6)  
Hospitalized: 295 
Deaths: 125    

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,615 (+3)
Hospitalized: 342 (+1)                     
Deaths: 181 (+1)                             

Roanoke:
Infections:  20,724 (+4)
Hospitalized: 364
Deaths: 329 (+2)                                   

Roanoke County:
Infections: 20,516 (263)    
Hospitalized: 310 (+1)                        
Deaths: 263 (+4)      

Salem:
Infections: 6,049
Hospitalized: 113       
Deaths: 101      

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,528 (+4)  
Hospitalized: 143         
Deaths: 86  

