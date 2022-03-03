COVID cases increase about the same, deaths down in Virginia

These numbers come from reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia:
Infections: 1,644,694 (+1,644)
Hospitalized: 47,414 (+62)
Deaths: 18,905 (+46)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,512 (+3)
Hospitalized: 67
Deaths: 44
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,291 (+10)
Hospitalized: 304
Deaths: 140
Radford:
Infections: 4,866 (+2)
Hospitalized: 64
Deaths: 46
Carroll County
Infections: 6,553 (+77)
Hospitalized: 367 (+1)
Deaths: 135
Galax:
Infections: 2,537
Hospitalized: 154
Deaths: 75
Giles County:
Infections: 3,999 (+4)
Hospitalized: 109
Deaths: 44
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,140 (+16)
Hospitalized: 295
Deaths: 125
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,622 (+7)
Hospitalized: 343 (+1)
Deaths: 183 (+2)
Roanoke:
Infections: 20,662
Hospitalized: 364
Deaths: 329
Roanoke County:
Infections: 20,516 (+486)
Hospitalized: 314 (+4)
Deaths: 270 (+7)
Salem:
Infections: 6,059 (+10)
Hospitalized: 110
Deaths: 98
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,533 (+5)
Hospitalized: 144 (+1)
Deaths: 86