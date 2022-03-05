muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 deaths continue in our region

In 50 deaths reported in Virginia Friday, Montgomery County had 3, along with 1 each in Floyd, Pulaski, Roanoke and Patrick counties and another in the city of Roanoke.

These numbers come from reports by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia:
Infections: 1,645,791 (+1,097)
Hospitalized: 47,509 (+95)  
Deaths: 18,955 (+50)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,527 (+13)      
Hospitalized: 67            
Deaths: 45 (+1)    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,311 (+20)
Hospitalized: 304    
Deaths: 143 (+3)     

Radford:
Infections: 4,868 (+2) 
Hospitalized: 64          
Deaths: 46     

Carroll County
Infections: 6,560 (+27)  
Hospitalized: 368 (+1)                         
Deaths: 135                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,538 (+1)       
Hospitalized: 154              
Deaths: 75  

Giles County:
Infections: 4,004 (+5)
Hospitalized: 109                              
Deaths: 44     

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,153 (+13)  
Hospitalized: 299 (+4) 
Deaths: 126 (+1)    

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,634 (+12)
Hospitalized: 343                     
Deaths: 183                             

Roanoke:
Infections:  20,560
Hospitalized: 363
Deaths: 330 (+1)                                   

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,161 (+645)    
Hospitalized: 316 (+2)                        
Deaths: 271 (+1)      

Salem:
Infections: 5,638
Hospitalized: 109       
Deaths: 98      

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,538 (+5)  
Hospitalized: 144         
Deaths: 87 (+1)  

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.

