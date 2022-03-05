COVID-19 deaths continue in our region

These numbers come from reports by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia:
Infections: 1,645,791 (+1,097)
Hospitalized: 47,509 (+95)
Deaths: 18,955 (+50)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,527 (+13)
Hospitalized: 67
Deaths: 45 (+1)
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,311 (+20)
Hospitalized: 304
Deaths: 143 (+3)
Radford:
Infections: 4,868 (+2)
Hospitalized: 64
Deaths: 46
Carroll County
Infections: 6,560 (+27)
Hospitalized: 368 (+1)
Deaths: 135
Galax:
Infections: 2,538 (+1)
Hospitalized: 154
Deaths: 75
Giles County:
Infections: 4,004 (+5)
Hospitalized: 109
Deaths: 44
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,153 (+13)
Hospitalized: 299 (+4)
Deaths: 126 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,634 (+12)
Hospitalized: 343
Deaths: 183
Roanoke:
Infections: 20,560
Hospitalized: 363
Deaths: 330 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,161 (+645)
Hospitalized: 316 (+2)
Deaths: 271 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 5,638
Hospitalized: 109
Deaths: 98
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,538 (+5)
Hospitalized: 144
Deaths: 87 (+1)