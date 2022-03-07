Va. COVID weekend with 2,388 new infections, 105 more deaths

These numbers from the Virginia Department of Health include cases reported from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Virginia:
Infections: 1,648,179 (+2,388)
Hospitalized: 47,594 (+85)
Deaths: 19,060 (+105)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,531 (+4)
Hospitalized: 67
Deaths: 45
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,331 (+20)
Hospitalized: 304
Deaths: 144 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 4,875 (+7)
Hospitalized: 64
Deaths: 46
Carroll County
Infections: 6,581 (+31)
Hospitalized: 368
Deaths: 136 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 2,540 (+4)
Hospitalized: 153
Deaths: 76 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 4,014 (+10)
Hospitalized: 110 (+1)
Deaths: 44
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,163 (+10)
Hospitalized: 299
Deaths: 127 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,654 (+20)
Hospitalized: 343
Deaths: 183
Roanoke:
Infections: 20,611 (+51)
Hospitalized: 364 (+1)
Deaths: 334 (+4)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,174 (+13)
Hospitalized: 319 (+3)
Deaths: 271
Salem:
Infections: 5,638
Hospitalized: 108
Deaths: 98
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,544 (+2)
Hospitalized: 144
Deaths: 88 (+1)