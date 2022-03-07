muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID weekend with 2,388 new infections, 105 more deaths

Area deaths include 4 in Roanoke, and 1 each from Montgomery, Carroll, Pulaski, and Patrick Counties plus the city of Galax.

These numbers from the Virginia Department of Health include cases reported from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Virginia:
Infections: 1,648,179 (+2,388)
Hospitalized: 47,594 (+85)  
Deaths: 19,060 (+105)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,531 (+4)      
Hospitalized: 67            
Deaths: 45    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,331 (+20)
Hospitalized: 304    
Deaths: 144 (+1)     

Radford:
Infections: 4,875 (+7) 
Hospitalized: 64          
Deaths: 46     

Carroll County
Infections: 6,581 (+31)  
Hospitalized: 368                         
Deaths: 136 (+1)                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,540 (+4)       
Hospitalized: 153              
Deaths: 76 (+1)    

Giles County:
Infections: 4,014 (+10)
Hospitalized: 110 (+1)                                
Deaths: 44     

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,163 (+10)  
Hospitalized: 299  
Deaths: 127 (+1)    

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,654 (+20)
Hospitalized: 343                     
Deaths: 183                             

Roanoke:
Infections:  20,611 (+51)  
Hospitalized: 364 (+1)  
Deaths: 334 (+4)                                   

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,174 (+13)    
Hospitalized: 319 (+3)                        
Deaths: 271      

Salem:
Infections: 5,638
Hospitalized: 108       
Deaths: 98      

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,544 (+2)  
Hospitalized: 144         
Deaths: 88 (+1)  

