COVID-19 cases show sharp drop in infections, deaths

These numbers from the Virginia Department of Health include cases reported from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Virginia:
Infections: 1,649,266 (+1,087)
Hospitalized: 47,683 (+89)
Deaths: 19,098 (+38)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,531
Hospitalized: 67
Deaths: 45
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,349 (+18)
Hospitalized: 304
Deaths: 144
Radford:
Infections: 4,878 (+)
Hospitalized: 64
Deaths: 46
Carroll County
Infections: 6,584 (+3)
Hospitalized: 369 (+1)
Deaths: 136
Galax:
Infections: 2,541 (+1)
Hospitalized: 153
Deaths: 76
Giles County:
Infections: 4,014
Hospitalized: 110
Deaths: 44
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,165 (+2)
Hospitalized: 300 (+1)
Deaths: 127
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,655 (+1)
Hospitalized: 343
Deaths: 183
Roanoke:
Infections: 20,604
Hospitalized: 365 (+1)
Deaths: 336 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,173
Hospitalized: 320 (+1)
Deaths: 270
Salem:
Infections: 5,638
Hospitalized: 108
Deaths: 98
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,541
Hospitalized: 144
Deaths: 89 (+1)