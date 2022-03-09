muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 cases show sharp drop in infections, deaths

Numbers from the Virginia Department of Health show only slight increases, if any, with many localities.

These numbers from the Virginia Department of Health include cases reported from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Virginia:
Infections: 1,649,266 (+1,087)
Hospitalized: 47,683 (+89)  
Deaths: 19,098 (+38)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,531     
Hospitalized: 67            
Deaths: 45    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,349 (+18)
Hospitalized: 304    
Deaths: 144     

Radford:
Infections: 4,878 (+) 
Hospitalized: 64          
Deaths: 46     

Carroll County
Infections: 6,584 (+3)  
Hospitalized: 369 (+1)                         
Deaths: 136                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,541 (+1)       
Hospitalized: 153              
Deaths: 76    

Giles County:
Infections: 4,014 
Hospitalized: 110                                
Deaths: 44     

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,165 (+2)  
Hospitalized: 300 (+1)  
Deaths: 127    

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,655 (+1)
Hospitalized: 343                     
Deaths: 183                             

Roanoke:
Infections:  20,604  
Hospitalized: 365 (+1)  
Deaths: 336 (+2)                                   

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,173   
Hospitalized: 320 (+1)                        
Deaths: 270      

Salem:
Infections: 5,638
Hospitalized: 108       
Deaths: 98      

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,541  
Hospitalized: 144         
Deaths: 89 (+1)  

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.

