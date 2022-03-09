COVID infections, deaths continue to decline in Virginia

These numbers are from the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia:
Infections: 1,650,281 (+1,015)
Hospitalized: 47,764 (+81)
Deaths: 19,130 (+32)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,533 (+3)
Hospitalized: 67
Deaths: 45
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,369 (+20)
Hospitalized: 304
Deaths: 144
Radford:
Infections: 4,880 (+2)
Hospitalized: 64
Deaths: 46
Carroll County
Infections: 6,586 (+2)
Hospitalized: 369
Deaths: 136 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 2,541
Hospitalized: 154 (+1)
Deaths: 76
Giles County:
Infections: 4,017 (+3)
Hospitalized: 110
Deaths: 44
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,171 (+6)
Hospitalized: 300
Deaths: 127
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,664 (+9)
Hospitalized: 343
Deaths: 183
Roanoke:
Infections: 20,608 (+4)
Hospitalized: 364
Deaths: 342 (+6)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,159
Hospitalized: 321 (+1)
Deaths: 265
Salem:
Infections: 5,629
Hospitalized: 108
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,543 (+2)
Hospitalized: 145 (+1)
Deaths: 89