COVID infections, deaths continue to decline in Virginia

Roanoke City reported six deaths and Carroll County had one.

These numbers are from the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia:
Infections: 1,650,281 (+1,015)
Hospitalized: 47,764 (+81)  
Deaths: 19,130 (+32)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,533 (+3)
Hospitalized: 67            
Deaths: 45    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,369 (+20)
Hospitalized: 304    
Deaths: 144     

Radford:
Infections: 4,880 (+2)
Hospitalized: 64          
Deaths: 46     

Carroll County
Infections: 6,586 (+2)  
Hospitalized: 369                         
Deaths: 136 (+1)                   

Galax:
Infections: 2,541       
Hospitalized: 154 (+1)              
Deaths: 76    

Giles County:
Infections: 4,017 (+3) 
Hospitalized: 110                                
Deaths: 44     

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,171 (+6)  
Hospitalized: 300  
Deaths: 127    

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,664 (+9)
Hospitalized: 343                     
Deaths: 183                             

Roanoke:
Infections:  20,608 (+4)  
Hospitalized: 364 
Deaths: 342 (+6)                                   

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,159   
Hospitalized: 321 (+1)                        
Deaths: 265      

Salem:
Infections: 5,629
Hospitalized: 108       
Deaths: 97     

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,543 (+2)  
Hospitalized: 145 (+1)         
Deaths: 89  

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.

© 2004-2021 Blue Ridge Muse

