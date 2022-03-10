muselogo1-copy

Thursday daily COVID reports 1,659 new cases, 34 more deaths in Virginia

New local deaths included two in Roanoke City, along with one each in Montgomery, Carroll, and Franklin counties.

These numbers are from the Virginia Department of Health. Please note that VDH Thursday discontinued its chart that listed new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths and dropped the hospitalizations from its summary map and charts. We can not verify the accuracy of location reports and can now only list the statewide totals.

Virginia:
Infections: 1,651,940 (+1,659)
Hospitalized: 47,862 (+98)  
Deaths: 19,165 (+35)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,533 (+3)          
Deaths: 45    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,385 (+16)   
Deaths: 145 (+1)      

Radford:
Infections: 4,884 (+4)        
Deaths: 46     

Carroll County
Infections: 6,587 (+1)                           
Deaths: 137 (+1)                   

Galax:
Infections: 2,543 (+2)                   
Deaths: 76    

Giles County:
Infections: 4,041 (+4)                               
Deaths: 44     

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,172 (+1)    
Deaths: 127    

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,668 (+4)                   
Deaths: 184 (+1)                              

Roanoke:
Infections:  20,610 (+2)  
Deaths: 340                                   

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,163 (+4)                           
Deaths: 267 (+2)       

Salem:
Infections: 5,629       
Deaths: 97     

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,543 (+2)           
Deaths: 89  

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.

1 thought on “Thursday daily COVID reports 1,659 new cases, 34 more deaths in Virginia”

  1. That’s really a bummer that the VDH is stopping their charts. I think it’s really important to track the data for our county/region, because of our high transmission level and low vaccination rates. It might be misleading and give people false hope to only have the totals for the whole state, when our region’s numbers are much higher.

