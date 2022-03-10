These numbers are from the Virginia Department of Health. Please note that VDH Thursday discontinued its chart that listed new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths and dropped the hospitalizations from its summary map and charts. We can not verify the accuracy of location reports and can now only list the statewide totals.
Virginia:
Infections: 1,651,940 (+1,659)
Hospitalized: 47,862 (+98)
Deaths: 19,165 (+35)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,533 (+3)
Deaths: 45
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,385 (+16)
Deaths: 145 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 4,884 (+4)
Deaths: 46
Carroll County
Infections: 6,587 (+1)
Deaths: 137 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 2,543 (+2)
Deaths: 76
Giles County:
Infections: 4,041 (+4)
Deaths: 44
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,172 (+1)
Deaths: 127
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,668 (+4)
Deaths: 184 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 20,610 (+2)
Deaths: 340
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,163 (+4)
Deaths: 267 (+2)
Salem:
Infections: 5,629
Deaths: 97
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,543 (+2)
Deaths: 89
1 thought on “Thursday daily COVID reports 1,659 new cases, 34 more deaths in Virginia”
That’s really a bummer that the VDH is stopping their charts. I think it’s really important to track the data for our county/region, because of our high transmission level and low vaccination rates. It might be misleading and give people false hope to only have the totals for the whole state, when our region’s numbers are much higher.