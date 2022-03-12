muselogo1-copy

Virginia virus numbers fluctuate as Roanoke area numbers subtract, not add, many cases and deaths

The wide shift in numbers downward comes with a statewide report of 1,272 new cases and 47 more deaths

These numbers are from the Virginia Department of Health. Please note that VDH Thursday discontinued its chart that listed new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths and dropped the hospitalizations from its summary map and charts. We can not verify the accuracy of location reports and can now only list the statewide totals.

Virginia:
Infections: 1,653,212 (+1,272)
Hospitalized: 47,948 (+86)  
Deaths: 19,212 (+47)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,536 (+3)          
Deaths: 45    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,418 (+33)   
Deaths: 145       

Radford:
Infections: 4,886 (+2)        
Deaths: 47 (+1)    

Carroll County
Infections: 6,593 (+6)                           
Deaths: 138 (+1)                   

Galax:
Infections: 2,542 (-1)                   
Deaths: 76    

Giles County:
Infections: 4,028                               
Deaths: 45 (+1)     

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,175 (+3)    
Deaths: 127    

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,672 (+4)                   
Deaths: 185 (+1)                              

Roanoke:
Infections:  20,837 (+227)  
Deaths: 344 (+4)                                   

Roanoke County:
Infections: 20,960 (-203)                           
Deaths: 965 (+5)       

Salem:
Infections: 5,600 (-29)       
Deaths: 96 (-1)     

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,548 (+3)           
Deaths: 89  

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.

See author's posts

