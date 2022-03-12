Virginia virus numbers fluctuate as Roanoke area numbers subtract, not add, many cases and deaths

These numbers are from the Virginia Department of Health. Please note that VDH Thursday discontinued its chart that listed new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths and dropped the hospitalizations from its summary map and charts. We can not verify the accuracy of location reports and can now only list the statewide totals.
Virginia:
Infections: 1,653,212 (+1,272)
Hospitalized: 47,948 (+86)
Deaths: 19,212 (+47)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,536 (+3)
Deaths: 45
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,418 (+33)
Deaths: 145
Radford:
Infections: 4,886 (+2)
Deaths: 47 (+1)
Carroll County
Infections: 6,593 (+6)
Deaths: 138 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 2,542 (-1)
Deaths: 76
Giles County:
Infections: 4,028
Deaths: 45 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,175 (+3)
Deaths: 127
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,672 (+4)
Deaths: 185 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 20,837 (+227)
Deaths: 344 (+4)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 20,960 (-203)
Deaths: 965 (+5)
Salem:
Infections: 5,600 (-29)
Deaths: 96 (-1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,548 (+3)
Deaths: 89