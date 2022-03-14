muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 cases rise by 1,681 over weekend with 103 new deaths

New area deaths include 4 in Roanoke City, 2 in Pulaski County, and 1 each form Floyd, Montgomery, Carroll, Giles and Patrick Counties

These numbers are from the Virginia Department of Health over the period over 5 pm Friday to 5 pm Sunday.

Virginia:
Infections: 1,654,893 (+1,681)
Hospitalized: 47,948 (+86)  
Deaths: 19,315 (+103)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,537 (+1)          
Deaths: 46  (+1)  

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,438 (+20)   
Deaths: 146 (+1)       

Radford:
Infections: 4,890 (+4)        
Deaths: 47     

Carroll County
Infections: 6,599 (+6)                           
Deaths: 139 (+1)                   

Galax:
Infections: 2,541 (-1)                   
Deaths: 76    

Giles County:
Infections: 4,030 (+2)                                
Deaths: 46 (+1)     

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,187 (+12)    
Deaths: 129 (+2)    

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,684 (+12)                   
Deaths: 185                               

Roanoke:
Infections:  20,917 (+80)  
Deaths: 348 (+4)                                   

Roanoke County:
Infections: 20,920 (-40)                          
Deaths: 264 (-1)       

Salem:
Infections: 5,602 (+2)       
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,549 (+1)           
Deaths: 90 (+1)  

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.

See author's posts

© 2004-2021 Blue Ridge Muse

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse