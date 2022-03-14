COVID-19 cases rise by 1,681 over weekend with 103 new deaths

These numbers are from the Virginia Department of Health over the period over 5 pm Friday to 5 pm Sunday.
Virginia:
Infections: 1,654,893 (+1,681)
Hospitalized: 47,948 (+86)
Deaths: 19,315 (+103)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,537 (+1)
Deaths: 46 (+1)
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,438 (+20)
Deaths: 146 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 4,890 (+4)
Deaths: 47
Carroll County
Infections: 6,599 (+6)
Deaths: 139 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 2,541 (-1)
Deaths: 76
Giles County:
Infections: 4,030 (+2)
Deaths: 46 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,187 (+12)
Deaths: 129 (+2)
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,684 (+12)
Deaths: 185
Roanoke:
Infections: 20,917 (+80)
Deaths: 348 (+4)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 20,920 (-40)
Deaths: 264 (-1)
Salem:
Infections: 5,602 (+2)
Deaths: 96
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,549 (+1)
Deaths: 90 (+1)