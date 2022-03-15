muselogo1-copy

Virginia COVID-19 daily reports show a drop in new cases, deaths

Overall in The Old Dominion, cases rose by 1,264 with just 41 new deaths

These numbers are from the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia:
Infections: 1,656,187 (+1,294)
Hospitalized: 47,948 (+240}  
Deaths: 19,315 (+41)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,537           
Deaths: 46    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,454 (+16)   
Deaths: 146       

Radford:
Infections: 4,892 (+2)        
Deaths: 47     

Carroll County
Infections: 6,603 (+4)                           
Deaths: 140 (+1)                   

Galax:
Infections: 2,542 (+1)                   
Deaths: 76    

Giles County:
Infections: 4,033 (+3)                                
Deaths: 46     

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,193 (+6)    
Deaths: 129    

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,692 (+8)                   
Deaths: 186 (+1)                               

Roanoke:
Infections:  20,944 (+27)  
Deaths: 349 (+1)                                   

Roanoke County:
Infections: 20,934 (+14)                          
Deaths: 265 (+1)       

Salem:
Infections: 5,602       
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,551 (+2)           
Deaths: 90

