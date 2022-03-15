Virginia COVID-19 daily reports show a drop in new cases, deaths

These numbers are from the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia:
Infections: 1,656,187 (+1,294)
Hospitalized: 47,948 (+240}
Deaths: 19,315 (+41)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,537
Deaths: 46
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,454 (+16)
Deaths: 146
Radford:
Infections: 4,892 (+2)
Deaths: 47
Carroll County
Infections: 6,603 (+4)
Deaths: 140 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 2,542 (+1)
Deaths: 76
Giles County:
Infections: 4,033 (+3)
Deaths: 46
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,193 (+6)
Deaths: 129
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,692 (+8)
Deaths: 186 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 20,944 (+27)
Deaths: 349 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 20,934 (+14)
Deaths: 265 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 5,602
Deaths: 96
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,551 (+2)
Deaths: 90