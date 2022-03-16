Daily Virginia COVID-19 report: 1,222 new cases, 77 more deaths

These numbers are from the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia:
Infections: 1,657,409 (+1,222)
Hospitalized: 48,345 (+397}
Deaths: 19,392 (+77)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,539 (+2)
Deaths: 46
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,470 (+16)
Deaths: 146
Radford:
Infections: 4,895 (+3)
Deaths: 47
Carroll County
Infections: 6,603
Deaths: 141 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 2,543 (+1)
Deaths: 76
Giles County:
Infections: 4,036 (+3)
Deaths: 46
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,194 (+1)
Deaths: 129
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,704 (+12)
Deaths: 186 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 20,944 (+13)
Deaths: 350 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 20,946 (+12)
Deaths: 266 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 5,602
Deaths: 96
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,556 (+5)
Deaths: 91 (+1)