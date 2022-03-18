COVID-19 cases climb in some Virginia localities, along with more deaths

These numbers are from the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia:
Infections: 1,658.568 (+1,359)
Hospitalized: 48,423 (+78}
Deaths: 19,423 (+38)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,541 (+2)
Deaths: 46
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,483 (+13)
Deaths: 146
Radford:
Infections: 4,899 (+4)
Deaths: 47
Carroll County
Infections: 6,603
Deaths: 141 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 2,544 (+1)
Deaths: 76
Giles County:
Infections: 4,036
Deaths: 46
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,198 (+4)
Deaths: 130 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,712 (+8)
Deaths: 189 (+3)
Roanoke:
Infections: 20,958 (+14)
Deaths: 354 (+4)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 20,967 (+21)
Deaths: 267 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 5,603 (+1)
Deaths: 96
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,575 (+14)
Deaths: 91