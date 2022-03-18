muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 cases climb in some Virginia localities, along with more deaths

Roanoke County had 21 new cases, Roanoke had 14 cases with 14 new deaths. Patrick County had 14 cases, while Montgomery had 23 . Frankiin County reported 3 new deaths.

These numbers are from the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia:
Infections: 1,658.568 (+1,359)
Hospitalized: 48,423 (+78}  
Deaths: 19,423 (+38)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,541 (+2)           
Deaths: 46    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,483 (+13)   
Deaths: 146       

Radford:
Infections: 4,899 (+4)        
Deaths: 47     

Carroll County
Infections: 6,603                         
Deaths: 141 (+1)                   

Galax:
Infections: 2,544 (+1)                   
Deaths: 76    

Giles County:
Infections: 4,036                              
Deaths: 46     

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,198 (+4)    
Deaths: 130 (+1)     

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,712 (+8)                   
Deaths: 189 (+3)                               

Roanoke:
Infections:  20,958 (+14)  
Deaths: 354 (+4)                                   

Roanoke County:
Infections: 20,967 (+21)                          
Deaths: 267 (+1)       

Salem:
Infections: 5,603 (+1)        
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,575 (+14)           
Deaths: 91

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.

See author's posts

