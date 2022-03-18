Lady Buffaloes kick off a strong opening week

Madi Ramey delivers a strong serve

Lady Buffaloes’ athletic teams kicked off home season with a bang this week as the Varsity Tennis ladies knocked off Auburn, Pulaski and Martinsville in a joy to watch and photograph.

After a close call from the always-troublesome Auburn, the Lady Buffs won 5-4 on Monday, followed that up with a 9-0 wipeout of Pulaski on Tuesday and completed the week with another shutdown 9-0 shutdown Thursday evening on the Floyd Court.

That puts the ladies at 3-0 to start the season and they face Christiansburg next Monday.

Up hill from the tennis court, the Junior Varsity Lady Buffs scored nine runs in the first inning and shutdown Martinsville in the second before I had to leave to photograph the ladies tennis.

I had some to the FCHS athletic complex Thursday to photgraph the home opender of the baseball Buffaloes agaisnt Bassett, but wet conditions on the field moved the game down Woolwine Mountain and over to Bassett.

More photos and details in next week’s Floyd Press. Looks like a good start for the ladies.

More tennis action.

Scoring another run in a strong first inning with a teammate and coach applauding.

This is why they call this “fast pitch softball.”

DOUG THOMPSON Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC. See author's posts

