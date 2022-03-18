Lady Buffaloes kick off a strong opening week

Lady Buffaloes’ athletic teams kicked off home season with a bang this week as the Varsity Tennis ladies knocked off Auburn, Pulaski and Martinsville in a joy to watch and photograph.
After a close call from the always-troublesome Auburn, the Lady Buffs won 5-4 on Monday, followed that up with a 9-0 wipeout of Pulaski on Tuesday and completed the week with another shutdown 9-0 shutdown Thursday evening on the Floyd Court.
That puts the ladies at 3-0 to start the season and they face Christiansburg next Monday.
Up hill from the tennis court, the Junior Varsity Lady Buffs scored nine runs in the first inning and shutdown Martinsville in the second before I had to leave to photograph the ladies tennis.
I had some to the FCHS athletic complex Thursday to photgraph the home opender of the baseball Buffaloes agaisnt Bassett, but wet conditions on the field moved the game down Woolwine Mountain and over to Bassett.
More photos and details in next week’s Floyd Press. Looks like a good start for the ladies.