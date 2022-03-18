muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 increases drop, along with deaths in most areas of Virginia

In Roanoke County, cases and deaths dropped.

These numbers are from the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia:
Infections: 1,659,710 (+1,142)
Hospitalized: 48,456 (+33}  
Deaths: 19,466 (+36)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,544 (+3)           
Deaths: 46    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,499 (+16)   
Deaths: 146       

Radford:
Infections: 4,901 (+2)        
Deaths: 47     

Carroll County
Infections: 6,608 (+4)                          
Deaths: 141                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,545 (+1)                   
Deaths: 76    

Giles County:
Infections: 4,036                              
Deaths: 46     

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,200 (+2)    
Deaths: 130 (+1)     

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,712 (+8)                   
Deaths: 189                               

Roanoke:
Infections:  212,001 (+30)  
Deaths: 354                                   

Roanoke County:
Infections: 20,962 (-5)                          
Deaths: 266 (-1)       

Salem:
Infections: 5,604 (+1)        
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,578 (+3)           
Deaths: 91

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.

