COVID-19 increases drop, along with deaths in most areas of Virginia

These numbers are from the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia:
Infections: 1,659,710 (+1,142)
Hospitalized: 48,456 (+33}
Deaths: 19,466 (+36)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,544 (+3)
Deaths: 46
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,499 (+16)
Deaths: 146
Radford:
Infections: 4,901 (+2)
Deaths: 47
Carroll County
Infections: 6,608 (+4)
Deaths: 141
Galax:
Infections: 2,545 (+1)
Deaths: 76
Giles County:
Infections: 4,036
Deaths: 46
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,200 (+2)
Deaths: 130 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,712 (+8)
Deaths: 189
Roanoke:
Infections: 212,001 (+30)
Deaths: 354
Roanoke County:
Infections: 20,962 (-5)
Deaths: 266 (-1)
Salem:
Infections: 5,604 (+1)
Deaths: 96
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,578 (+3)
Deaths: 91