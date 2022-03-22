muselogo1-copy

Weekend COVID-19 cases show few infections, no deaths in area

In all of Virginia, weekend infections totaled 1,774 with 54 deaths but no deaths in our part of Southwestern Virginia

Virginia:
Infections: 1,661,484 (+1,774)
Hospitalized: 48,555 (+99)  
Deaths: 19,520 (+54)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,544          
Deaths: 46    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,509 (+10)   
Deaths: 146       

Radford:
Infections: 4,902 (+1)        
Deaths: 47     

Carroll County
Infections: 6,608                          
Deaths: 141                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,545                  
Deaths: 76    

Giles County:
Infections: 4,036                              
Deaths: 46     

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,201 (+1)    
Deaths: 130      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,711 (-1)                   
Deaths: 189                               

Roanoke:
Infections:  212,001  
Deaths: 354                                   

Roanoke County:
Infections: 20,964 (+2)                          
Deaths: 266        

Salem:
Infections: 5,605 (+1)        
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,579 (+1)           
Deaths: 91

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.

See author's posts

© 2004-2021 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse