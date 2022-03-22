muselogo1-copy

Numbers change as COVID-19 cases flatten in Virginia

In some localities (like Roanoke, Franklin, and Floyd counties), the total number of infections dropped

(Based on daily reports from the Virginia Department of Health)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,662,140 (+656)
Hospitalized: 48,554 (-1)  
Deaths: 19,520 (+23)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,547 (+1)            
Deaths: 46    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,533 (+8)   
Deaths: 146       

Radford:
Infections: 4,901 (-1)        
Deaths: 48 (+1)       

Carroll County
Infections: 6,612                         
Deaths: 141                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,551 (+4)                    
Deaths: 77 (+1)      

Giles County:
Infections: 4,036                              
Deaths: 46     

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,205     
Deaths: 130      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,731 (+1)                   
Deaths: 188 (-1)                                 

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,040  
Deaths: 357 (+1)                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 20,925 (-24)                          
Deaths: 267        

Salem:
Infections: 5,614 (+3)        
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,593           
Deaths: 91

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.

