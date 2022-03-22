Numbers change as COVID-19 cases flatten in Virginia

(Based on daily reports from the Virginia Department of Health)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,662,140 (+656)
Hospitalized: 48,554 (-1)
Deaths: 19,520 (+23)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,547 (+1)
Deaths: 46
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,533 (+8)
Deaths: 146
Radford:
Infections: 4,901 (-1)
Deaths: 48 (+1)
Carroll County
Infections: 6,612
Deaths: 141
Galax:
Infections: 2,551 (+4)
Deaths: 77 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 4,036
Deaths: 46
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,205
Deaths: 130
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,731 (+1)
Deaths: 188 (-1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,040
Deaths: 357 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 20,925 (-24)
Deaths: 267
Salem:
Infections: 5,614 (+3)
Deaths: 96
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,593
Deaths: 91