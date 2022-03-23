COVID-19 deaths rise in our area

(Based on daily reports from the Virginia Department of Health)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,663,132 (+895)
Hospitalized: 48,620 (+66)
Deaths: 19,563 (+43)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,549 (+2)
Deaths: 46
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,543 (+10)
Deaths: 147 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 4,902 (+1)
Deaths: 48
Carroll County
Infections: 6,615 (+3)
Deaths: 142 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 2,551
Deaths: 76 (-1)
Giles County:
Infections: 4,036
Deaths: 46
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,208 (+3)
Deaths: 134 (+4)
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,732 (+1)
Deaths: 188
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,052 (+12)
Deaths: 358 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 20,926 (+1)
Deaths: 267
Salem:
Infections: 5,609 (-5)
Deaths: 96
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,596 (+3)
Deaths: 91