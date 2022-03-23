muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 deaths rise in our area

Pulaski County reports 4 new deaths while Montgomery, Caroll counties and the city of Roanoke had 1 each. Galax dropped its total death count by 1

(Based on daily reports from the Virginia Department of Health)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,663,132 (+895)
Hospitalized: 48,620 (+66)  
Deaths: 19,563 (+43)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,549 (+2)            
Deaths: 46    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,543 (+10)   
Deaths: 147 (+1)       

Radford:
Infections: 4,902 (+1)        
Deaths: 48       

Carroll County
Infections: 6,615  (+3)                      
Deaths: 142 (+1)                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,551                    
Deaths: 76 (-1)      

Giles County:
Infections: 4,036                              
Deaths: 46     

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,208 (+3)     
Deaths: 134 (+4)      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,732 (+1)                   
Deaths: 188                                 

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,052 (+12)  
Deaths: 358 (+1)                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 20,926 (+1)                          
Deaths: 267        

Salem:
Infections: 5,609 (-5)        
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,596 (+3)           
Deaths: 91

