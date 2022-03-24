Area localities report rises in new COVID-19 cases

(Based on daily reports from the Virginia Department of Health)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,664,050 (+1,045)
Hospitalized: 48,668 (+58)
Deaths: 19,586 (+23)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,551 (+2)
Deaths: 46
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,559 (+16)
Deaths: 147
Radford:
Infections: 4,902
Deaths: 48
Carroll County
Infections: 6,619 (+4)
Deaths: 144 (+2)
Galax:
Infections: 2,549 (-2)
Deaths: 75 (-1)
Giles County:
Infections: 4,037 (+1)
Deaths: 46
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,209 (+1)
Deaths: 134
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,737 (+5)
Deaths: 188
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,086 (+34)
Deaths: 358
Roanoke County:
Infections: 20,938 (+12)
Deaths: 267
Salem:
Infections: 5,612 (+3)
Deaths: 96
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,5968(+2)
Deaths: 91