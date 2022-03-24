muselogo1-copy

Area localities report rises in new COVID-19 cases

Virginia's daily report shows more than 1,000 new cases with Roanoke City reporting 34, its county 15, Franklin County 5, Carroll County 4, Salem 3 and Floyd, Franklin counties 2 each

(Based on daily reports from the Virginia Department of Health)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,664,050 (+1,045)
Hospitalized: 48,668 (+58)  
Deaths: 19,586 (+23)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,551 (+2)            
Deaths: 46    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,559 (+16)   
Deaths: 147       

Radford:
Infections: 4,902        
Deaths: 48       

Carroll County
Infections: 6,619  (+4)                      
Deaths: 144 (+2)                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,549  (-2)                  
Deaths: 75 (-1)      

Giles County:
Infections: 4,037 (+1)                             
Deaths: 46     

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,209 (+1)     
Deaths: 134      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,737 (+5)                   
Deaths: 188                                 

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,086 (+34)  
Deaths: 358                                     

Roanoke County:
Infections: 20,938 (+12)                          
Deaths: 267        

Salem:
Infections: 5,612 (+3)        
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,5968(+2)           
Deaths: 91

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

