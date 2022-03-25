Mother Nature won’t let go of Winter

Looks like the projected temperatures in the low 50s this afternoon will be the highest we will see for the weekend and the first couple of days of next week. A cold front is expected to remind us that winter can still linger as we head into April.
Saturday morning’s thermometer readings are forecast to be in the mid-to-high 30s and will only rise about 10 degrees or so during the day before plunging to freezing temperatures around midnight and down into the 20s by dawn.
The National Weather Service office in Blacksburg predicts a high of 45 and a 22 degree low by Sunday morning, then 46 on Monday and back under freezing overnight before 52 on Tuesday and 67 by Wednesday with a low of 53, then showers on Thursday with a high of 824 and low of 44.
Mother Nature, as we know, is a fickle mama who can change her mind often and on a whim. Same for weather forecasts.