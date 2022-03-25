Mother Nature won’t let go of Winter

Looks like the projected temperatures in the low 50s this afternoon will be the highest we will see for the weekend and the first couple of days of next week. A cold front is expected to remind us that winter can still linger as we head into April.

Saturday morning’s thermometer readings are forecast to be in the mid-to-high 30s and will only rise about 10 degrees or so during the day before plunging to freezing temperatures around midnight and down into the 20s by dawn.

The National Weather Service office in Blacksburg predicts a high of 45 and a 22 degree low by Sunday morning, then 46 on Monday and back under freezing overnight before 52 on Tuesday and 67 by Wednesday with a low of 53, then showers on Thursday with a high of 824 and low of 44.

Mother Nature, as we know, is a fickle mama who can change her mind often and on a whim. Same for weather forecasts.

Forecast for next five days (Courtesy of Weather.Com)

DOUG THOMPSON Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC. See author's posts

