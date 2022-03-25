Virginia adds 1,002 new COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths

(Based on daily reports from the Virginia Department of Health)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,665,082 (+1,002)
Hospitalized: 48,668 (+78)
Deaths: 19,609 (+23)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,553 (+2)
Deaths: 46
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,578 (+19)
Deaths: 147
Radford:
Infections: 4,903 (+1)
Deaths: 48
Carroll County
Infections: 6,628 (+9)
Deaths: 144
Galax:
Infections: 2,550 (+1)
Deaths: 76 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 4,041 (+4)
Deaths: 46
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,212 (+3)
Deaths: 134
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,734 (-3)
Deaths: 188
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,099 (+13)
Deaths: 359 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 20,953 (+15)
Deaths: 269 (+2)
Salem:
Infections: 5,616 (+4)
Deaths: 96
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,598
Deaths: 91