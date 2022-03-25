muselogo1-copy

Virginia adds 1,002 new COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths

Thursday's daily report added 19 new cases in Montgomery County, 15 in Roanoke County, 13 in Roanoke City and 9 in Carroll County along with new deaths in Galax, Roanoke City and County

(Based on daily reports from the Virginia Department of Health)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,665,082 (+1,002)
Hospitalized: 48,668 (+78)  
Deaths: 19,609 (+23)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,553 (+2)            
Deaths: 46    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,578 (+19)   
Deaths: 147       

Radford:
Infections: 4,903 (+1)         
Deaths: 48       

Carroll County
Infections: 6,628  (+9)                      
Deaths: 144                  

Galax:
Infections: 2,550 (+1)                   
Deaths: 76 (+1)       

Giles County:
Infections: 4,041 (+4)                             
Deaths: 46     

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,212 (+3)     
Deaths: 134      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,734 (-3)                   
Deaths: 188                                 

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,099 (+13)  
Deaths: 359 (+1)                                      

Roanoke County:
Infections: 20,953 (+15)                          
Deaths: 269 (+2)         

Salem:
Infections: 5,616 (+4)        
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,598           
Deaths: 91

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.

See author's posts

© 2004-2021 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse