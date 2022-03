Safe at third for the JV Lady Buffaloes

On the Floyd County High School tennis court Friday afternoon, the varsity Buffaloes downed Pulaski 5-4, while the Lady Buffaloes destroyed them on the road, 9-0.

On the softball field, the Ladies lost in Pulaski 13-12. The JV Lady Buffs were leading Pulaski when I left to shoot tennis. A varsity hone baseball game against Pulaski was scrubbed, again because of problems with the field. It is now set for April 27.

More details and photos in next week’s Floyd Press.

More tennis action in Floyd’s win over Pulaski.

JV softball action

Throwing two straight strikeouts in a row in the second inning.

DOUG THOMPSON Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC. See author's posts

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest