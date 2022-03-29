An outright stampede by the Buffaloes

Problems with the home baseball field, caused mostly by the ravages of weather, caused the Floyd County High School varsity Buffaloes to play most of their games so far this season at home, but they hosted Martinsville Monday in the bone-chilling wind chill that made 40 degrees feel more like 30 but hot at the plate with a 16-0 destruction stampede.
Officials called the game in the middle of the fifth inning and we headed home to the heat of fireplaces and other sources to thaw out.
More details and photos in this week’s Floyd Press.
Davis Goff fields a sure out.