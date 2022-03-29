COVID-19 Virginia daily report: 867 new cases, 22 more deaths

(Based on daily reports from the Virginia Department of Health)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,667,289 (+867)
Hospitalized: 48,824
Deaths: 19,653 (+22)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,553
Deaths: 46
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,564 (+6)
Deaths: 147
Radford:
Infections: 4,904 (+1)
Deaths: 48
Carroll County
Infections: 6,631 (+3)
Deaths: 146 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 2,550
Deaths: 76
Giles County:
Infections: 4,041
Deaths: 46
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,212
Deaths: 135
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,738 (+4)
Deaths: 188
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,108 (+9)
Deaths: 360 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 20,971 (+18)
Deaths: 269
Salem:
Infections: 5,616
Deaths: 96
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,598
Deaths: 91