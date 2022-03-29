muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 Virginia daily report: 867 new cases, 22 more deaths

Fewer new cases, hospitalizations or deaths in localities as pandemic continues to wind down

(Based on daily reports from the Virginia Department of Health)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,667,289 (+867)
Hospitalized: 48,824  
Deaths: 19,653 (+22)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,553            
Deaths: 46    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,564 (+6)   
Deaths: 147       

Radford:
Infections: 4,904 (+1)         
Deaths: 48       

Carroll County
Infections: 6,631  (+3)                      
Deaths: 146 (+1)                   

Galax:
Infections: 2,550                    
Deaths: 76        

Giles County:
Infections: 4,041                              
Deaths: 46     

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,212     
Deaths: 135      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,738 (+4)                   
Deaths: 188                                 

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,108 (+9)  
Deaths: 360 (+1)                                      

Roanoke County:
Infections: 20,971 (+18)                          
Deaths: 269          

Salem:
Infections: 5,616       
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,598           
Deaths: 91

© 2004-2021 Blue Ridge Muse

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter

© 2021 Blue Ridge Muse