Wed. COVID-19 report: 798 new cases, 60 more hospitalizations, 20 additional deaths

(Based on daily reports from the Virginia Department of Health)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,668,087 (+798)
Hospitalized: 48,884 (+60)
Deaths: 19,673 (+20)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,553
Deaths: 46
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,584 (+1)
Deaths: 147
Radford:
Infections: 4,909 (+2)
Deaths: 48
Carroll County
Infections: 6,634 (+1)
Deaths: 145
Galax:
Infections: 2,550
Deaths: 76
Giles County:
Infections: 4,045 (+1)
Deaths: 46
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,219 (+2)
Deaths: 135
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,751 (+14)
Deaths: 188
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,151 (31)
Deaths: 360
Roanoke County:
Infections: 20,996 (+18)
Deaths: 269
Salem:
Infections: 5,630 (+10)
Deaths: 96
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,599 (+2)
Deaths: 92