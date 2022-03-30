muselogo1-copy

Wed. COVID-19 report: 798 new cases, 60 more hospitalizations, 20 additional deaths

Roanoke's area shows more new cases than other localities, but few report any new deaths

(Based on daily reports from the Virginia Department of Health)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,668,087 (+798)
Hospitalized: 48,884 (+60)   
Deaths: 19,673 (+20)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,553            
Deaths: 46    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,584 (+1)   
Deaths: 147       

Radford:
Infections: 4,909 (+2)         
Deaths: 48       

Carroll County
Infections: 6,634  (+1)                      
Deaths: 145                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,550                    
Deaths: 76        

Giles County:
Infections: 4,045 (+1)                               
Deaths: 46     

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,219 (+2)      
Deaths: 135      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,751 (+14)                   
Deaths: 188                                 

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,151 (31)  
Deaths: 360                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 20,996 (+18)                          
Deaths: 269          

Salem:
Infections: 5,630 (+10)        
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,599 (+2)            
Deaths: 92

