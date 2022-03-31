Va. Thursday COVID-19 report: 804 new infections, 19 more deaths

(Based on daily reports from the Virginia Department of Health)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,668,891 (+804)
Hospitalized: 48,960 (+76)
Deaths: 19,692 (+19)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,552 (-1)
Deaths: 47 (+1)
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,588 (+4)
Deaths: 147
Radford:
Infections: 4,909
Deaths: 48
Carroll County
Infections: 6,638 (+4)
Deaths: 145
Galax:
Infections: 2,550
Deaths: 76
Giles County:
Infections: 4,046 (+1)
Deaths: 46
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,220 (+1)
Deaths: 135
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,752 (+1)
Deaths: 188
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,175 (24)
Deaths: 360
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,008 (+12)
Deaths: 270 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 5,636 (+6)
Deaths: 96
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,601 (+2)
Deaths: 92