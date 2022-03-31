muselogo1-copy

Va. Thursday COVID-19 report: 804 new infections, 19 more deaths

Area deaths reported in Floyd and Roanoke counties

(Based on daily reports from the Virginia Department of Health)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,668,891 (+804)
Hospitalized: 48,960 (+76)   
Deaths: 19,692 (+19)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,552 (-1)            
Deaths: 47 (+1)    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,588 (+4)   
Deaths: 147       

Radford:
Infections: 4,909          
Deaths: 48       

Carroll County
Infections: 6,638  (+4)                      
Deaths: 145                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,550                    
Deaths: 76        

Giles County:
Infections: 4,046 (+1)                               
Deaths: 46     

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,220 (+1)      
Deaths: 135      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,752 (+1)                   
Deaths: 188                                 

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,175 (24)  
Deaths: 360                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,008 (+12)                          
Deaths: 270 (+1)          

Salem:
Infections: 5,636 (+6)        
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,601 (+2)            
Deaths: 92

