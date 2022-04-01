muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 Friday report: 859 new cases, 22 more deaths in Virginia

Some 57 infections in Roanoke City and County, but few area deaths

(Based on daily reports from the Virginia Department of Health)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,669.750 (+859)
Hospitalized: 49,027 (+67)   
Deaths: 19,714 (+22)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,553 (+1)            
Deaths: 47    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,589 (+1)   
Deaths: 147       

Radford:
Infections: 4,909          
Deaths: 48       

Carroll County
Infections: 6,642  (+4)                      
Deaths: 145                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,552 (+2)                    
Deaths: 76        

Giles County:
Infections: 4,048 (+2)                               
Deaths: 46     

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,220     
Deaths: 135      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,752 (+3)                   
Deaths: 189 (+1)                                 

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,191 (+16)  
Deaths: 360                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,049 (+41)                          
Deaths: 271 (+1)          

Salem:
Infections: 5,634 (-2)        
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,601            
Deaths: 92

