COVID-19 Friday report: 859 new cases, 22 more deaths in Virginia

(Based on daily reports from the Virginia Department of Health)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,669.750 (+859)
Hospitalized: 49,027 (+67)
Deaths: 19,714 (+22)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,553 (+1)
Deaths: 47
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,589 (+1)
Deaths: 147
Radford:
Infections: 4,909
Deaths: 48
Carroll County
Infections: 6,642 (+4)
Deaths: 145
Galax:
Infections: 2,552 (+2)
Deaths: 76
Giles County:
Infections: 4,048 (+2)
Deaths: 46
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,220
Deaths: 135
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,752 (+3)
Deaths: 189 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,191 (+16)
Deaths: 360
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,049 (+41)
Deaths: 271 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 5,634 (-2)
Deaths: 96
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,601
Deaths: 92