Virginia weekend COVID-19 reports show 1,673 new cases, 6 more deaths

(These numbers come from Virginia Department of Health reports from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Sunday — Three days.)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,671,423 (+1,673)
Hospitalized: 49,078 (+41)
Deaths: 19,720 (+6)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,553
Deaths: 47
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,597 (+8)
Deaths: 147
Radford:
Infections: 4,910 (+1)
Deaths: 48
Carroll County
Infections: 6,644 (+2)
Deaths: 145
Galax:
Infections: 2,552
Deaths: 77 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 4,049 (+1)
Deaths: 46
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,222 (+2)
Deaths: 135
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,761 (+9)
Deaths: 189
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,214 (+23)
Deaths: 360
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,054 (+15)
Deaths: 271
Salem:
Infections: 5,642 (+8)
Deaths: 96
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,604 (+3)
Deaths: 92