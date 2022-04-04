muselogo1-copy

Virginia weekend COVID-19 reports show 1,673 new cases, 6 more deaths

Only one death in our area (Galax) and most localities reported no new cases

(These numbers come from Virginia Department of Health reports from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Sunday — Three days.)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,671,423 (+1,673)
Hospitalized: 49,078 (+41)   
Deaths: 19,720 (+6)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,553            
Deaths: 47    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,597 (+8)   
Deaths: 147       

Radford:
Infections: 4,910 (+1)          
Deaths: 48       

Carroll County
Infections: 6,644  (+2)                      
Deaths: 145                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,552                    
Deaths: 77 (+1)          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,049 (+1)                               
Deaths: 46     

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,222 (+2)       
Deaths: 135      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,761 (+9)                   
Deaths: 189                                 

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,214 (+23)  
Deaths: 360                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,054 (+15)                          
Deaths: 271          

Salem:
Infections: 5,642 (+8)        
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,604 (+3)              
Deaths: 92

