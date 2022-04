Setting up for a return

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes varsity tennis team, which lost to the Christiansburg Blue Demons last month on the road, lost again by the same margin, 3-6 at home Monday afternoon, but remains 4-2 in their record so far this season.

More photos and details later this week in The Floyd Press Thursday print edition.

Sabrina Spangler returns

A sharp return at the net.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest