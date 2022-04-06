muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 cases up by 1,017 with 34 new deaths

Area deaths include two in Roanoke County, plus one each in Roanoke City and Montgomery County.

(These numbers come from the Virginia Department of Health report.)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,672,450 (+1,027)
Hospitalized: 49,112 (+34)   
Deaths: 19,720 (+34)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,553            
Deaths: 47    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,603 (+6)   
Deaths: 148 (+1)       

Radford:
Infections: 4,909 (-1)          
Deaths: 48       

Carroll County
Infections: 6,653  (+9)                      
Deaths: 145                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,552                    
Deaths: 77          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,051 (+2)                               
Deaths: 46     

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,221 (-1)       
Deaths: 135      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,761 (+9)                   
Deaths: 189                                 

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,219 (+5)  
Deaths: 361 (+1)                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,052 (-5)                          
Deaths: 273 (+2)          

Salem:
Infections: 5,643 (+1)        
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,604              
Deaths: 92

