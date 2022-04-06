Va. COVID-19 cases up by 1,017 with 34 new deaths

(These numbers come from the Virginia Department of Health report.)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,672,450 (+1,027)
Hospitalized: 49,112 (+34)
Deaths: 19,720 (+34)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,553
Deaths: 47
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,603 (+6)
Deaths: 148 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 4,909 (-1)
Deaths: 48
Carroll County
Infections: 6,653 (+9)
Deaths: 145
Galax:
Infections: 2,552
Deaths: 77
Giles County:
Infections: 4,051 (+2)
Deaths: 46
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,221 (-1)
Deaths: 135
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,761 (+9)
Deaths: 189
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,219 (+5)
Deaths: 361 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,052 (-5)
Deaths: 273 (+2)
Salem:
Infections: 5,643 (+1)
Deaths: 96
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,604
Deaths: 92