Daily COVID-19 report shows increase in Virginia deaths

Area deaths include four in Roanoke County, two in the city, and one each in Patrick and Montgomery counties and in Radford city

(These numbers come from the Virginia Department of Health report.)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,673,382 (+932)
Hospitalized: 49,158 (+46)   
Deaths: 19,789 (+69)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,552 (-1)              
Deaths: 47    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,608 (+5)   
Deaths: 149 (+1)       

Radford:
Infections: 4,910 (+1)          
Deaths: 49 (+1)       

Carroll County
Infections: 6,655 (+2)                      
Deaths: 145                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,554 (+2)                    
Deaths: 77          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,051                                
Deaths: 46     

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,223 (+2)       
Deaths: 135      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,766 (+1)                   
Deaths: 189                                 

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,217 (-2)  
Deaths: 363 (+2)                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,071 (+4)                          
Deaths: 277 (+4)          

Salem:
Infections: 5,637 (-6)        
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,604              
Deaths: 93 (+1)

