Daily COVID-19 report shows increase in Virginia deaths

(These numbers come from the Virginia Department of Health report.)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,673,382 (+932)
Hospitalized: 49,158 (+46)
Deaths: 19,789 (+69)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,552 (-1)
Deaths: 47
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,608 (+5)
Deaths: 149 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 4,910 (+1)
Deaths: 49 (+1)
Carroll County
Infections: 6,655 (+2)
Deaths: 145
Galax:
Infections: 2,554 (+2)
Deaths: 77
Giles County:
Infections: 4,051
Deaths: 46
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,223 (+2)
Deaths: 135
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,766 (+1)
Deaths: 189
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,217 (-2)
Deaths: 363 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,071 (+4)
Deaths: 277 (+4)
Salem:
Infections: 5,637 (-6)
Deaths: 96
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,604
Deaths: 93 (+1)