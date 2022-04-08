Friday COVID-19 report for Va.: 1,285 new cases, 70 more deaths

(These numbers come from the Virginia Department of Health report.)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,678,845 (+1,285)
Hospitalized: 49,575 (+36)
Deaths: 19,859 (+70)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,552
Deaths: 47
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,625 (+12)
Deaths: 149 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 4,910
Deaths: 49
Carroll County
Infections: 6,656
Deaths: 145
Galax:
Infections: 2,553 (-1)
Deaths: 77
Giles County:
Infections: 4,052 (+1)
Deaths: 48 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,225
Deaths: 135
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,772
Deaths: 191 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,226 (+3)
Deaths: 365 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,068 (+5)
Deaths: 278
Salem:
Infections: 5,645 (-2)
Deaths: 96
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,627 (+18)
Deaths: 93