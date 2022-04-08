muselogo1-copy

Friday COVID-19 report for Va.: 1,285 new cases, 70 more deaths

Patrick County reports 18 new cases and Montgomery, Giles and Franklin counties listed one each, along with Roanoke City.

(These numbers come from the Virginia Department of Health report.)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,678,845 (+1,285)
Hospitalized: 49,575 (+36)   
Deaths: 19,859 (+70)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,552              
Deaths: 47    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,625 (+12)   
Deaths: 149 (+1)       

Radford:
Infections: 4,910          
Deaths: 49       

Carroll County
Infections: 6,656                     
Deaths: 145                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,553 (-1)                    
Deaths: 77          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,052 (+1)                                
Deaths: 48 (+1)    

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,225       
Deaths: 135      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,772                   
Deaths: 191 (+1)                                 

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,226 (+3)  
Deaths: 365 (+1)                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,068 (+5)                          
Deaths: 278          

Salem:
Infections: 5,645 (-2)        
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,627 (+18)              
Deaths: 93

