A win by the Lady Buffaloes, but baseball Buffs lose

Wyatt Chaffin delivers a strike for the Buffaloes.

In what has seemed like a game of musical schedules this season, weather and other problems have caused changes, revised locations, cancellations or shifting locations.

Happened again Friday when the varsity Floyd County-Radford varsity baseball scheduled as a road game in Radford was switched to Floyd, which then caused postponement of the JV baseball match at the same field.

Having a home-field advantage, however, did not help the Buffs as they fell 6-0 to the Bobcats of Radford.

Friday wasn’t a total loss. The varsity softball Lady Buffaloes outlasted Radford 10-9. A varsity tennis match was halted twice because of rain, in Radford.

The tennis ladies play Alleghany Monday, starting at 4:30 p.m. while varsity soccer action by the Lady Buffaloes begin their home games against James Buchanan Monday at 6 p.m.

More details and photos are in next week’s Floyd Press.

A throw to first by JD King.

A Radford Bobcat narrowly avoids the tag in a return to first base.

Catching a high pitch keeps a Radford runner from scoring.

