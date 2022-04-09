A win by the Lady Buffaloes, but baseball Buffs lose

In what has seemed like a game of musical schedules this season, weather and other problems have caused changes, revised locations, cancellations or shifting locations.
Happened again Friday when the varsity Floyd County-Radford varsity baseball scheduled as a road game in Radford was switched to Floyd, which then caused postponement of the JV baseball match at the same field.
Having a home-field advantage, however, did not help the Buffs as they fell 6-0 to the Bobcats of Radford.
Friday wasn’t a total loss. The varsity softball Lady Buffaloes outlasted Radford 10-9. A varsity tennis match was halted twice because of rain, in Radford.
The tennis ladies play Alleghany Monday, starting at 4:30 p.m. while varsity soccer action by the Lady Buffaloes begin their home games against James Buchanan Monday at 6 p.m.
