New Va. COVID-19 cases fall over weekend with just 25 more deaths

(These numbers come from the Virginia Department of Health report from the period that ranges from 5 p.m. last Thursday to 5 p.m. Sunday.)
Virginia:
Infections: 1,678,215 (+480)
Hospitalized: 49,310
Deaths: 19,859 (+25)
Floyd County:
Infections: 2,552
Deaths: 47
Montgomery County
Infections: 18,63 (+6)
Deaths: 149
Radford:
Infections: 4,911 (+1)
Deaths: 50 (+1)
Carroll County
Infections: 6,661 (+1)
Deaths: 145
Galax:
Infections: 2,553
Deaths: 77
Giles County:
Infections: 4,051 (-1)
Deaths: 48
Pulaski County
Infections: 7,229 (+4)
Deaths: 135
Franklin County:
Infections: 10,774 (+2)
Deaths: 192 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 21,234 (+7)
Deaths: 365
Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,076 (+8)
Deaths: 278
Salem:
Infections: 5,646 (+1)
Deaths: 96
Patrick County:
Infections: 3,628 (+1)
Deaths: 93