New Va. COVID-19 cases fall over weekend with just 25 more deaths

(These numbers come from the Virginia Department of Health report from the period that ranges from 5 p.m. last Thursday to 5 p.m. Sunday.)

Virginia:

Infections: 1,678,215 (+480)

Hospitalized: 49,310

Deaths: 19,859 (+25)

Floyd County:

Infections: 2,552

Deaths: 47

Montgomery County

Infections: 18,63 (+6)

Deaths: 149

Radford:

Infections: 4,911 (+1)

Deaths: 50 (+1)

Carroll County

Infections: 6,661 (+1)

Deaths: 145

Galax:

Infections: 2,553

Deaths: 77

Giles County:

Infections: 4,051 (-1)

Deaths: 48

Pulaski County

Infections: 7,229 (+4)

Deaths: 135

Franklin County:

Infections: 10,774 (+2)

Deaths: 192 (+1)

Roanoke:

Infections: 21,234 (+7)

Deaths: 365

Roanoke County:

Infections: 21,076 (+8)

Deaths: 278

Salem:

Infections: 5,646 (+1)

Deaths: 96

Patrick County:

Infections: 3,628 (+1)

Deaths: 93

