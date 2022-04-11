muselogo1-copy

New Va. COVID-19 cases fall over weekend with just 25 more deaths

Only two new deaths over the weekend.

(These numbers come from the Virginia Department of Health report from the period that ranges from 5 p.m. last Thursday to 5 p.m. Sunday.)

Virginia:
Infections: 1,678,215 (+480)
Hospitalized: 49,310    
Deaths: 19,859 (+25)

Floyd County:
Infections: 2,552              
Deaths: 47    

Montgomery County
Infections: 18,63 (+6)   
Deaths: 149       

Radford:
Infections: 4,911  (+1)       
Deaths: 50  (+1)      

Carroll County
Infections: 6,661  (+1)                     
Deaths: 145                    

Galax:
Infections: 2,553                    
Deaths: 77          

Giles County:
Infections: 4,051 (-1)                                
Deaths: 48    

Pulaski County
Infections: 7,229  (+4)       
Deaths: 135      

Franklin County:
Infections: 10,774  (+2)                   
Deaths: 192 (+1)                                 

Roanoke:
Infections:  21,234 (+7)  
Deaths: 365                                       

Roanoke County:
Infections: 21,076 (+8)                          
Deaths: 278          

Salem:
Infections: 5,646  (+1)       
Deaths: 96    

Patrick County:
Infections: 3,628 (+1)              
Deaths: 93

