Lady Buffs win Monday in tennis, struggle in Soccer

Jasmine Locke delivers a strong serve in her doubles win with Ramey.

A Monday with temperatures flirting with the 70s and no rain let sports play with the Lady Buffaloes as their varsity tennis team destroyed Alleghany County 9 -0 while the soccer Laddy Buffs found them down 5-0 shortly after the second half began.

On the tennis court, the ladies swept the Mountaineers in both singles and doubles with the fifth season win against just two losses.

The soccer Lady Buffs got into trouble early in their match against the district rival, spending most of the game at their end of the field, defending the goal, and ended the first half down 4-0. The second half opened with another Mountaineer score that put the visiting team up 5-0.

And another strong return for a point.

Lady Buffaloes goalie at work in a long game of trying to stop scoring attempts by Alleghany/

A Mountineer score that got by the Lady Buffs goalie.

Another return in doubles play.

Controlling the ball.

Driving the ball.

