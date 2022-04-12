Lady Buffs win Monday in tennis, struggle in Soccer

A Monday with temperatures flirting with the 70s and no rain let sports play with the Lady Buffaloes as their varsity tennis team destroyed Alleghany County 9 -0 while the soccer Laddy Buffs found them down 5-0 shortly after the second half began.
On the tennis court, the ladies swept the Mountaineers in both singles and doubles with the fifth season win against just two losses.
The soccer Lady Buffs got into trouble early in their match against the district rival, spending most of the game at their end of the field, defending the goal, and ended the first half down 4-0. The second half opened with another Mountaineer score that put the visiting team up 5-0.
More photos and game details coming in this week’s edition of The Floyd Press.